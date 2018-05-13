

CTV Atlantic





A 35-year-old man has been arrested after barricading himself inside his residence in Onslow Mountain, N.S.

At 4:11 a.m. on Sunday, Colchester RCMP and the Emergency Response Team responded to a report of a man armed with a firearm at a home on Onslow Mountain Rd.

Police say the man locked himself inside the residence.

At 12:40 p.m., the man exited the home and was arrested without incident. No one was hurt.

The man's name has not been released at this time. He is currently being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Monday to face numerous charges.