Ottawa puts $1.7M towards final phase of Fredericton's Beaverbrook Art Gallery

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton received a boost from the federal government Tuesday for energy efficient upgrades.

Jenica Atwin, the member of parliament for Fredericton, announced the $1.7 million in funding for what the gallery director and CEO said is the final phase of the gallery's upgrades.

The cash will “support exterior facility upgrades and retrofits and upgrades at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery here in Fredericton,” Atwin said Tuesday.

While the newest section of the gallery — the Harrison McCain Pavilion — opened just last year, the gallery first opened its doors in 1959.

Tom Smart, director and CEO of the gallery, said the green upgrade work will take place outside the gallery.

“The brick in the front and the back of the building, one of the roofs and some of the glass walls that need to be replaced,” Smart said.

Infrastructure upgrades are expected to result in cost savings, Smart said, which can then be put towards community offerings at the gallery including summer camps and educational programs.

Smart said there may be minor disruptions, but the gallery will remain open throughout the project.

Gallery upgrades began in 2009 and have been rolled out over five phases. Smart said work on this final phase will begin as soon as possible. The federal government has contributed about $11 million throughout the project.

“It’s a good day for the Beaverbrook Gallery, and a good day for the community,” Smart said.

