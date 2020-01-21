HALIFAX -- A Prince Edward Island man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a pedestrian and then left the scene.

The RCMP responded to a 911 call in Cornwall, P.E.I., just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a woman had been struck by a vehicle on Main Street during the morning rush hour.

The 28-year-old Cornwall woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police say the driver left the scene, but witnesses obtained his licence plate information and passed it along to investigators.

Police intercepted the suspect’s vehicle in North River.

The driver, a 35-year-old Cornwall man, has been charged with failing to stop and render assistance, failing to leave his name and insurance information at the scene of a collision, and driving with a suspended licence. His vehicle has also been impounded.