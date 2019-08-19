

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled crossings aboard the MV Confederation between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

The company says in a statement on its website that the ferry is out of service due to technical difficulties.

The MV Holiday is still in operation, but with service down to one ferry, there is a reduction in the number of crossings between the two provinces Monday.

This is the second day in a row that ferry service aboard the MV Confederation has been cancelled.

The MV Holiday was scheduled to leave Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., on Monday.

The ferry was scheduled to depart Caribou, N.S., at 8 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

There is no word on when the MV Confederation will return to service.