An 81-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Farmington, P.E.I.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision on Route 2 on Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle was travelling west on Route 2 when the Farmington man was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 2 was closed to traffic for a period of time while police cleared the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.