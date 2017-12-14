Featured
P.E.I. man, 81, dies after being struck by vehicle
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 8:17AM AST
An 81-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Farmington, P.E.I.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision on Route 2 on Wednesday.
Police say the vehicle was travelling west on Route 2 when the Farmington man was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Route 2 was closed to traffic for a period of time while police cleared the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.