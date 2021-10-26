P.E.I. RCMP arrest Summerside man, woman in drug investigation

RCMP in Prince Edward Island have charged a 44-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Summerside, after seizing drugs and weapons from a residence in the community.

