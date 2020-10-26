HALIFAX -- Police in Prince Edward Island are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a transport truck and left the scene.

The RCMP say the vehicle was travelling north towards O’Leary, P.E.I., around 7 p.m. Friday when it struck a transport truck that was backing into a driveway in the Portage area.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued on towards O’Leary.

The truck wasn’t damaged, but police say the other vehicle would have sustained damage to the driver’s side. A mirror and piece of burgundy-coloured plastic were found at the scene.

No other details about the vehicle were released.

Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince District RCMP at 1-902-436-9300 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.