HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as officials announced several new measures to tighten the province's borders.

During a news update on Monday, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said all three new cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and involve:

An individual in their 30s who had travelled from outside of Atlantic Canada and was a close contact of a previously reported case.

Two people in their 20s.

All three new cases are now self-isolating.

P.E.I. also reported three new cases on Sunday, involving a child under 10, an individual in their 30s, and an individual in their 50s.

Morrison says the child under 10 has been admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. According to Morrison, the child had been self-isolating since arriving on P.E.I., and there are no exposures to any schools or child care facilities.

P.E.I. health also announced Sunday that the Island's first patient hospitalized due to COVID-19, reported Friday, has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Morrison says that four of the P.E.I.'s recent cases have been confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant strain, first identified in the United Kingdom.

P.E.I. currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has had 173 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, with 160 now considered recovered.

