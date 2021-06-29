HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is moving up Step 3 of the province's reopening plan, which will allow fully-vaccinated Canadian travellers using the P.E.I. pass to enter the province without self-isolating, effective July 18.

"We are in the fortunate position to be able to welcome visitors from outside Atlantic Canada, effective July 18," said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I. Chief Medical Officer of Health, during Tuesday's news update. "This will be exactly three weeks since we reopened to our friends from within Atlantic Canada on June 27, and a full three weeks earlier than we originally planned."

Effective July 18, Canadians who are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine and have a P.E.I. Pass will not have to self-isolate when they come to P.E.I.

This also means fully vaccinated P.E.I. residents can travel within Canada and not have to self-isolate upon return to the province.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated, or do not have a P.E.I. pass will be required to self-isolate for eight days, with a negative test on day eight.

"When we released the reopening plan, it was with the understanding that if vaccine targets were met, and COVID-19 transmission was controlled, we would make adjustments," said Morrison. "We met our first vaccine target of having 80 per cent of individuals over the age of 12 vaccinated earlier than expect, and we expect to have 50 per cent of island residents vaccinated with two doses by the middle of July."

Effective immediately, it is no longer required for individuals to wear a mask while seated at indoor events, provided they are seated six-feet apart from each other. Morrison said this includes churches and seated concerts.

Masks will still required at these types of events when people are moving to or from their seats.

"We certainly encourage people to wear a mask if they are in close proximity to others they do not know well. I encourage people who wish to continue to wear a mask in these settings to feel free to do so."

Effective immediately, dancing within cohorts at weddings is permitted, provided the individual is vaccinated and has not been outside Atlantic Canada in the past 14 days.

Dancing is not permitted at other venues, including bars, night clubs and festivals.

"If you are not vaccinated, or are immunocompromized, I would advise caution and recommend against dancing and other close contact activities at this time," said Morrison.

ONE NEW CASE

During Tuesday's news update, Morrison also reported that one new case of COVID-19 has been identified on the island.

The case involves an individual in their 50s who has travelled outside of the province. Morrison said the individual was asymptomatic but self-isolating appropriately.

It is the first new case identified in the province since June 3. P.E.I. has one active case of COVID-19 and has reported a total of 207 cases since the pandemic began.

VACCINE UPDATE

During Tuesday's news update, Dr. Heather Morrison said the province is ahead of schedule in hitting its vaccination goals.

According to the province's vaccine tracker, as of June 23, 112,679 residents, or 80.1 per cent of the province's population ages 12 and over, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As of June 23, 23,793 residents, or 16.9 per cent of the province's population ages 12 and over, have received two doses of vaccines,

Anyone over the age of 12 who has not scheduled an appointment for their first dose should do so.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Public health encourages Islanders to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a negative test, and to self-isolate until results come back.

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.