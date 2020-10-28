HALIFAX -- A 30-year-old Summerside, P.E.I. woman has been charged after allegedly ramming an RCMP cruiser and fleeing the scene of a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Summerside Police tried to pull over a vehicle that fled at a high rate of speed.

RCMP later located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but once again, they say the woman tried to flee the scene, this time ramming an RCMP cruiser.

Shortly after, the vehicle left the road and the driver, a 30-year-old woman from the Summerside area, was arrested and is facing several charges, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and assault with a weapon.

An RCMP officer and the occupants of the suspect's vehicle were examined by paramedics and sustained minor injuries.