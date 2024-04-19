ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • P.E.I. woman dies after crash in Grand River: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    Share

    Police on Prince Edward Island say a woman has died following a Thursday afternoon car crash.

    Prince District RCMP, the Wellington Fire Department and EMS crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Grand River around 4 p.m.

    Police say a car had been travelling south on Route 12 when it left the road.

    A 45-year-old Grand River woman, who police say was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The provincial coroner also attended the scene.

    Route 12 was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News