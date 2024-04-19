P.E.I. woman dies after crash in Grand River: RCMP

Police on Prince Edward Island say a woman has died following a Thursday afternoon car crash.

Prince District RCMP, the Wellington Fire Department and EMS crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Grand River around 4 p.m.

Police say a car had been travelling south on Route 12 when it left the road.

A 45-year-old Grand River woman, who police say was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The provincial coroner also attended the scene.

Route 12 was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

