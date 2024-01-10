Pallet shelters expected to arrive in the Halifax area by the end of the month
The Government of Nova Scotia will set up a Pallet village for people experiencing homelessness near the end of the month at the earliest.
The province plans to have 19 single occupancy shelters at Beacon House in Lower Sackville, according to a Wednesday news release.
“The units are expected to arrive in late January,” the government wrote in the release.
However, once the shelters arrive, they have to be assembled. The province will also have to build a fence around the site before residents move in, the news release says.
The City of Halifax recently announced it plans to spend $3 million on a 50-bed temporary shelter in at the Halifax Forum complex. The city plans to operate the shelters 24/7 from Jan. 22 to Aug. 31, 2024.
The government originally announced on Oct. 11, 2023 they planned to spend $7.5 million to purchase 200 shelters for the coming winter.
In December, with no word on when the Pallet shelters would arrive, volunteers at the Halifax Grand Parade tent encampment purchased ice-fishing tents.
In late December, some people at the Halifax Grand Parade encampment received electricity, which helped people living there, some occupants said.
The Department of Community Services plans to set up more villages in the coming months:
- 30 Pallet units on Henry Street in Sydney, with Ally Centre and New Dawn Enterprises
- 20 Pallet units at 136 Exhibition St., Kentville, with Open Arms Resource Centre
- an undetermined number of Pallet units at the Halifax Forum, 6210 Young St., with 902 Man Up
That leaves 131 Pallet shelters, of the original planned 200, with no concrete set-up dates or locations. But the province says they will announce those dates “once the locations have been surveyed.”
A photo of a Pallet shelter in Denver, Colorado is pictured in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Pallet)
“There will still be pallet villages this winter, and I appreciate that they are not in place as fast as people would like to see them,” says Joy Knight, executive director of employment support and income assistance for the Nova Scotia government, at a Wednesday press conference.
Liberal and NDP leaders at the conference say changes are not happening fast enough.
Nova Scotia Liberal leader Zach Churchill says there are 100 km winds blowing and some people are living in tents.
“We’ve had people die on the streets in Nova Scotia and the premier and the minister can’t even show up to give this announcement today,” Churchill says.
“Something is better than nothing, but so much more needs to be done and nothing I heard today convinces me that’s going to happen in the urgent fashion that it is required,” says Nova Scotia NDP leader Claudia Chender.
The government says people living in encampments will have move-in priority.
“Service providers and outreach workers will continue to work with people experiencing homelessness to determine which shelter option best meets their needs,” the government wrote in the news release.
The news release does not detail the selection process for Pallet shelter occupants.
Pallet will provide “operational and wraparound supports” for people living in 19 of their Pallet units, the release says.
“Solutions are often not as simple as finding someone an available apartment. There are many who need more than a home for stability. This could mean treatment for addiction, harm reduction services, mental health care or more,” said Trevor Boudreau, minister of community services.
“It is our goal to provide sheltering options that help people on the road to more permanent supportive housing options, and Pallet is another step on the path.”
The province says they will provide multiple supports to people living in the Pallet village, including:
- mattresses and bedframes
- running water
- electricity
- meals
- transportation
- washrooms
- laundry facilities
- support services to transition to permanent housing
- support services for health and employment
At the planned Beacon House site, there are currently six micro shelters.
The incoming Pallet shelters can withstand Nova Scotia winds, but they were reinforced to withstand snow loads, according to Amy King, Pallet homes founder and CEO.
Beacon House helps people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Sackville area by providing support and services, the news release says. It also has a shelter on Metropolitan Avenue, a retail store and a food bank to support vulnerable Nova Scotians.
Jim Gunn, chair of the leadership support team at Beacon House, said the shelters will be pet friendly and that Beacon House will provide bus tickets. All they can do is make people feel welcome, he said at a Wednesday news conference.
“They can come to us if they want to, but after that, it’s up to them,” he says.
“With the continuing support of the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth and the strong community spirit of Lower Sackville, the Beacon House shelter is well prepared to add these 19 Pallet shelters to our operations and get more people out of the cold,” Gunn added in the Wednesday news release.
With files from CTV's Jonathan MacInnis.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday
Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.
'A dirty industry secret': 'Love is Blind' contestant files lawsuit alleging traumatic workplace conditions
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
The world's most powerful passports for 2024
In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.
opinion Royals expert: How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?
We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.
Illegal tunnel under a synagogue in NYC is 60 feet long and destabilized nearby buildings, city says
The illegal tunnel discovered under a historic Brooklyn synagogue compromised the stability of several structures surrounding the religious complex, prompting an order to vacate as well as citations against its owners, city officials said.
Some Newfoundland and Labrador hockey teams defying ban on end-of-game handshakes
The head of a minor hockey association in Newfoundland says some teams have been practicing end-of-game handshakes despite a ban on the custom for many amateur teams.
Air Canada contests decision on power wheelchairs after touting accessibility efforts
Air Canada is appealing a decision by the country's transport regulator that seeks to boost accessibility for travellers living with a disability.
South Africa says Israel's campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide. Here's what you need to know
Israel is defending itself in the United Nations' highest court Thursday against allegations that it is committing genocide with its military campaign in Gaza.
New Ontario Catholic curriculum homophobic and transphobic, advocates say
Advocates warn a new Ontario Catholic school curriculum for family life education, set to be taught in the fall, has homophobic and transphobic undertones.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Man's gun charge tossed after 'disturbing' cover-up of excessive force by Toronto jail guards: court
A gun charge laid against a 19-year-old man has been tossed after a judge found that Toronto jail guards used excessive force on him before crafting false reports in a "shocking and disturbing" attempt to hide their actions.
-
Toronto police ban protests at Avenue Road bridge
Toronto police are laying charges against a man who allegedly waved a terrorist flag at a protest, and are moving to block further protests at a major overpass.
-
Officer who shot man at Toronto park 'not justified' in discharging firearm, new TPS report says
A Toronto police officer facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting of a 31-year-old man in a city park last February “failed to utilize appropriate de-escalation tactics” and “discharged his firearm when it was not justified to do so,” according to a new Toronto police report.
Calgary
-
'Hasn't been the same since': Mother of teenage Calgary murder victim breaks silence
The mother of a Calgary murder victim is speaking out, urging anyone with information about her teenage daughter's death to come forward.
-
Calgary under extreme cold warning, wind chills close to -40
An extreme cold warning is in place for the city of Calgary, prompting major concerns for residents as well as many schools that will need to fall back on inclement weather policies to protect student safety.
-
Section of Banff Avenue closed due to water main break
Emergency crews were called to a major water main break in the town of Banff Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
A difficult return to the classroom for teachers, students after strikes
It's the first week back to school, but that doesn't mean all teachers are back in the classroom.
-
RCMP investigating if triple stabbing at Quebec restaurant was linked to terrorism
The RCMP are investigating whether a triple stabbing at a restaurant north of Quebec City in December was linked to terrorism. The attack occurred Dec. 20 at restaurant La Belle et La Boeuf in Saguenay's Chicoutimi borough, about 180 kilometres north of Quebec City.
-
Another storm is on its way to Montreal
Montreal is getting ready for a third storm in less than a week.
Edmonton
-
Extreme cold warning issued for all of Alberta before Edmonton temperatures drop even further this weekend
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an extreme cold warning for all of Alberta, and cold temperatures are forecasted to continue in the Edmonton area until the end of the weekend.
-
'Has to happen on a -40 day': Apartment building evacuated because of CO leak
Some southeast Edmontonians were forced out into the cold Thursday morning because of a carbon monoxide leak in their apartment building.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Edmonton could get its coldest temperatures in over 50 years
The deep freeze is here and it's not going anywhere any time soon.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after apparent acid explosion at Sudbury mining supply manufacturer
Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a reported acid explosion.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
A 57-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Sudbury parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police say.
-
Long-term, dangerous northern sex offender loses battle to have sentence overturned due to Indigenous ancestry
WARNING: This story contains details about sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers. An Ontario appeals court has rejected attempts by a long-term, dangerous sex offender in northern Ontario to have his jail sentence changed because of his Indigenous background.
London
-
Merger approved of Western University and Brescia University College
According to Western, as part of the integration, current Brescia students can choose to complete their program of study and remain in their current residence.
-
Weapons charges against Sarnia man referred to mental health court
On Wednesday, a person called police and said a man could be seen swinging a hatchet in the downtown area.
-
OPP warning of multiple crashes and vehicles in the ditch
Middlesex OPP have been called out to a number of collisions and Oxford OPP have also responded to multiple calls for crashes and vehicles in the ditch.
Winnipeg
-
‘Winter has set in’: The city’s plan to tackle Winnipeg’s first heavy snowfall of the season
Winnipeg streets were crawling with heavy equipment Thursday morning, as the city sprung into action to combat its first major snowfall of the season.
-
Police searching for escaped inmate from Stony Mountain Institution
An inmate escaped from Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg putting temporary winter route parking ban in place amid snowfall
Amid the heavy snowfall on Thursday, the City of Winnipeg has put a temporary extended winter route parking ban in place.
Ottawa
-
Safe secure mode lifted for Queen Mary School after bullet hole found in nearby building
Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa an incident near Queen Mary School has put the school in safe secure mode.
-
Ottawa issues $476,000 in fines for violating winter parking ban this week
Bylaw officers buried Ottawa motorists in parking tickets during the first winter weather parking ban of 2024, with $476,000 worth of tickets issued during the storm.
-
Non-Public Funds workers on military bases could go on strike Monday
Workers on Canadian Forces bases in Ottawa and Petawawa could walk off the job as of Monday if an agreement cannot be reached with the union representing them.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.
-
What happens to rebate cheques if Sask. stops collecting carbon tax?
Despite the provincial government no longer collecting carbon tax on home heating bills, it still has not been decided whether or not the province will pay the tax on natural gas for January out of its own pocket.
Vancouver
-
Bitter cold from Arctic intrusion hits B.C., much of Western Canada
Bitter cold is descending on Western Canada, with Prairie cities already seeing -30 C temperatures and southwestern British Columbia bracing for an Arctic outflow and an overdue blast of winter.
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
20-hour waits: Canadian doctors group reports overflowing emergency rooms
The Canadian Medical Association is calling on provinces and territories to rebuild the health-care system to provide more access for patients amid reports of overflowing emergency rooms across the country.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Probe into Sask. mass killer's release should be made public ahead of inquest: lawyer
A lawyer representing a Saskatchewan First Nation says an investigation into the statutory release of a man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others should be made public ahead of a coroner's inquest into the stabbing rampage.
-
Investigation continues into explosion at Luiggi's Pasta House
Members of Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are continuing to investigate after Luiggi's Pasta House was heavily damaged in an explosion Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Bitter cold from Arctic intrusion hits B.C., much of Western Canada
Bitter cold is descending on Western Canada, with Prairie cities already seeing -30 C temperatures and southwestern British Columbia bracing for an Arctic outflow and an overdue blast of winter.
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Quick cleanup in Victoria after powerful storm
Property owners are assessing the aftermath of a powerful storm on Vancouver Island’s south coast that sent waves crashing over seawalls, closing some roads and walkways a day earlier.