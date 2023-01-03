Paramedic kit containing potentially harmful medication reported missing in Lower Sackville, N.S.

A paramedic equipment kit containing drugs has been reported missing in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) said Tuesday the bag was reported missing from a scene at about 3 a.m. Monday.

The bag is about the size of a large carry-on suitcase and has shoulder straps. It’s made of green/teal canvas with black vinyl on the bottom and has two white stripes that make an X and an EHS patch on the front.

EHS says the kit has medication in it that “can be harmful if used by people who are not trained healthcare professionals.”

EHS says, if anyone ingests or injects the medications, 911 should be called immediately.

Anyone who finds the bag is asked to call EHS at 1-888-346-9999 or any RCMP or local police detachment.

RCMP and Halifax Regional Police know about the situation, according to EHS.