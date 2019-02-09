

A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in New Brunswick's Westmorland County on Friday evening.

RCMP say they responded to a call at 7 p.m. that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on Highway 11 between Shediac Bridge and Cocagne.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He's being described as a man in his twenties from southeastern New Brunswick.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours. Police say the road was wet at the time.