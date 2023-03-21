Pedestrian injured after being struck in Halifax; section of Gottingen Street closed

Police say a pedestrian is being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street around 12:30 p.m.

Police say Gottingen Street is closed to traffic between Buddy Daye and Cunard streets.

There is no word on when that section will reopen.

Police are asking people to use alternate routes.