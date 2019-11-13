Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 8:31AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 8:32AM AST
HALIFAX -- A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 300 block of Windmill Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the 57-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details have been released.
There is no word on whether charges will be laid at this time.