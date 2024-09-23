ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Charlottetown man, woman killed in head-on collision in New Brunswick

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Two people from Charlottetown are dead and a third person is injured after a minivan collided with a truck in Melrose, N.B., Sunday afternoon.

    Sackville RCMP, along with the Port Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick, responded to the head-on collision on Route 16 around 3:45 p.m.

    Police believe the minivan was travelling east when it crossed the centre line and crashed into the pickup truck, which was hauling a trailer.

    The 43-year-old male driver of the minivan and his 37-year-old female passenger both died at the scene.

    Police say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

    Autopsies will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death of the driver and passenger of the minivan.

    A collision reconstructionist and member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting in the investigation.

    For more New Brunswick and P.E.I. news, visit our dedicated provincial pages.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News