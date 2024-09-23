Charlottetown man, woman killed in head-on collision in New Brunswick

Two people from Charlottetown are dead and a third person is injured after a minivan collided with a truck in Melrose, N.B., Sunday afternoon.

Sackville RCMP, along with the Port Elgin Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick, responded to the head-on collision on Route 16 around 3:45 p.m.

Police believe the minivan was travelling east when it crossed the centre line and crashed into the pickup truck, which was hauling a trailer.

The 43-year-old male driver of the minivan and his 37-year-old female passenger both died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death of the driver and passenger of the minivan.

A collision reconstructionist and member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting in the investigation.

