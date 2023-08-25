Peggy’s Cove artist shocked she was asked to take her painting and leave
A long-time painter and vendor at the historic Peggy’s Cove says she was asked to leave the fishing village by security on Thursday, but the artist says she wasn't breaking any laws or doing anything different than she had been doing for the past decade.
Mary Lynne MacKay is a fixture at Peggy's Cove and has been painting 'en plein air' in the village as a way to practice and sell her art, as well as meet people.
MacKay says she was surprised Thursday, when Build Nova Scotia, a provincial Crown Corporation directed a security guard to ask her to leave for painting and selling her art.
“She approached me and I said I'm sorry, 'I've been told by the boss, of the boss, of the boss that they would like (you) to move all your artwork and all your things and not paint right here anymore," said MacKay.
The Peggy’s Cove Commission and the province of Nova Scotia have undertaken the process to update the Land Use Bylaws for the fishing village and tourist destination, which haven't been updated since 2003.
A rough draft of the bylaws has been approved by the commission but on Wednesday a public hearing was held to allow comments from the public, on the draft bylaws, before the commission considers adopting the new rules.
Mackay spoke at the public hearing and said asking her to leave the next day was a case of jumping the gun.
“The fact that it's not in order now and there is no ruling yet, I still have a right to be here," said MacKay.
In a statement to CTV News, Build Nova Scotia says the artist was asked to move not because of any bylaw rules or changes but because the space MacKay was set up in, is designated as a public space and not for retail sales.
"Retail activities on property managed or overseen by Build Nova Scotia, are governed by business development opportunity guidelines. These guidelines help ensure fair, transparent opportunities for potential vendors while protecting safe public access," said Kelly Rose, a spokesperson for Build Nova Scotia.
"These guidelines apply to any and all public space that is managed or overseen by Build Nova Scotia regardless of location," said Rose, who clarified that Build Nova Scotia is not involved with the new bylaw process.
Still, other vendors in the area are concerned about what the new draft bylaws will mean for their operations. As they are written now, the proposed bylaws wouldn't allow for outdoor vending of goods and services.
Claire Paruch is concerned. She has been operating Peggy's Dogs, a hot dog stand at the base of her property for 12 years. The area she's grilling in is zoned for the fishing industry but Paruch says she doesn't have to go far to see other commercial businesses operating in zones that they are not designed for.
“They are saying that I'm in a fishing zone and that I have to close and they want to close me down, but what about all these other businesses that operating everywhere?" said Paruch.
Paruch has a home 100 yards away from her hot dog stand and says she's not going anywhere. She is hopeful the Peggy's Cove Commission will exempt her from the new bylaws.
Paruch says she's felt the support from the community and an online petition to let her stay has received more than 1,300 signatures.
"I like to look at the positive side and people have been absolutely beautiful and kind and I am so grateful for the support," said Paruch.
Both vendors believe they are part of the charm and atmosphere of the Peggy's Cove experience and have voiced their concerns and can only hope they can continue with their livelihoods.
The Province's Department of Economic Development says the Peggy’s Cove Commission is now reviewing the feedback from the public consultation session.
