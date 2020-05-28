GLACE BAY, N.S. -- Among all of the re-openings on June 5, one of the most anticipated is the return of bars and restaurants.

While customers and businesses alike are looking forward to it, there are still concerns and uncertainties when it comes to dining in.

At Colette’s Restaurant in Glace Bay, takeout service is in full-swing and with news the doors to the dining will soon reopen, some customers can’t wait to get back inside.

Besides the food customers and staff here miss being able to socialize the most.

"It’s going to take a while, I think, for people to fully come back out and do what we all did before," said waitress Darlene Matheson. "It will take time, but it will all happen."

Owner Frankie Martin is already planning to rearrange his restaurant to comply with physical distancing regulations. He's eliminating some tables and adding extra seating outside.

"We were closed for seven weeks," Martin said. "We opened four weeks ago with our little takeout window in the back and it’s been pretty busy."

Nova Scotia's Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says there are no specific rules for restaurants to follow and says it’s up to individuals owners to create a safe environment.

"It’s not for politicians or government or even for public health to tell a restaurant what the best approach is," MacLellan said. "Obviously we have public safety and health protocols around COVID."

MacLellan says when it comes to easing restriction for bars, there’s a difference between those that offer food and others that would be considered night clubs.

"At this point, this public order and the reopening is really focused on those that serve meals and drink. The night clubs conversation and consultation around that is one that Dr. Strang is conducting now."

At Colette’s, everyone is all smiles and happy the doors will finally reopen June 5.

"It’s be a long haul since March, since we all closed down and it’s going to be a good thing for it to happen," Matheson said.

It's a reopening that’s been a long time coming, but one that’s still filled with uncertainty.