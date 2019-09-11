

CTV Atlantic





Four days after post-tropical cyclone Dorian tore across Prince Edward Island, the government is still trying to figure out just how widespread the damage is.

"Our concerns now are the most vulnerable, whether that's the seniors or young families," said Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson.

On Wednesday, the province announced $50,000 would be given to the five food banks across the island.

"We'll use the supplies we have on hand, we'll use the funds to purchase more, so it really is an immediate response," said Mike MacDonald, the executive director of the P.E.I. food bank.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 12,000 customers still without power.

In the town of Kensington, downed trees still blocked sidewalks, and even roads.

In Cavendish, winds gusting to over 100 km/h knocked down thousands of trees at the province's national park.

Parks Canada released a statement earlier today saying while some sites have reopened, many of the parks and trails across the island will remain closed until crews are able to complete safety assessments in the area.

Cavendish Beach campground will remain closed for the remainder of the season.

Springbrook resident Dave McDougal woke up Sunday morning to find four of his neighbours trees had crashed into his home.

He says it will be days before his property feels like home again.

"What we have seen over the past few days is Islanders coming together to support their neighbours, their friends," said Housing Minister Ernie Hudson.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang.