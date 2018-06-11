

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police have charged two people after a pepper-spraying incident in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to an altercation on Primrose Street and witnesses told them that a man pepper-sprayed two male victims after an argument. The man who is alleged to have used the pepper spray was accompanied by a woman brandishing a knife and the pair fled in a vehicle.

Officers on patrol spotted a vehicle matching that description “travelling at a high rate of speed turning off Robbie Burns Drive onto Primrose Street,” police said in a news release.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the man and woman who were inside. A knife was located in the vehicle, police say.

A 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Dartmouth, are scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date to face weapons charges.