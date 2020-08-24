HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges and two others are facing additional charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

The Provincial Human Trafficking Team launched Operation Hush after receiving information that some people in the area were trying to target and recruit young woman into human trafficking.

The team receives assistance from the Nova Scotia RCMP, New Glasgow Regional Police, Stellarton Police Service and Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit.

Police arrested 34-year-old Robert Joseph Cameron on July 15.

The New Glasgow, N.S., man is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

Two other men who were arrested and charged with multiple offences in June are now facing additional charges in connection with the investigation.

Aberlardo Sanchez Villar, 45, of New Glasgow has been charged with two counts of obtaining sexual services from a person over 18.

Justin Stanley MacDonald, 23, of New Glasgow has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual interference, possession of child pornography and breach of probation.

Police say the victims have been offered support. Their identities are protected under a publication ban.

The RCMP is urging anyone who is a victim of human trafficking, or who knows someone who is a victim, to call or text their support line at 902-449-2425. Police say the line is monitored 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.