Police asking public to avoid area of Herring Cove Road: HRP

HALIFAX -

Halifax Regional Police is asking members of the public to avoid the area around the 400 block of Herring Cove Road as officers are currently on the scene.

Around 9:20 p.m., Halifax Regional Police says members of the Integrated Guns and Gangs Unit and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the area.

Police are providing few details at this time but say there is no threat to public safety.