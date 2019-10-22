

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX – Police have charged a man for an assault that occurred in Halifax on Monday evening.

Halifax police say they responded to a report of an assault at the intersection of Henry Street and Coburg Road at 5 p.m.

"Police located a 21-year-old Halifax woman who had been physically assaulted by a man who was not known to her," Halifax police said in a news release. "Witnesses in the area prevented the man from leaving until police arrived as he attempted to leave the area on foot."

Police say they arrested the man and the victim was treated at the scene for "none-life-threatening injuries."

Police say that Dillon Hunter, 22, of Halifax, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault, breach of a probation order, and breach of an undertaking.