As police continue to investigate a fatal crash in Eastern Passage that killed three people, many questions remain unanswered.

A memorial featuring three white candles, and three colourful butterflies marks the spot where a vehicle left the road and went into a wooded area before catching fire early Saturday morning.

RCMP say they responded to a fire off the Cow Bay Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers determined the fire had started as the result of a single-vehicle accident.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau says all three occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.

“Upon arrival, RCMP noticed that the vehicle was actually involved in a collision,” says Cpl. Croteau. “The vehicle was still engulfed and inside they found three people who had been deceased.

People of all ages stopped at the makeshift memorial on Sunday. Many say they didn’t know the lives that were lost here, but wanted to pay their respects.

The names, genders and ages of those involved in the fatal collision are unknown at this time. RCMP say they are still working to identify the victims and notify their next of kin.

The cause of the fatal collision remains unknown. An RCMP collision analyst was called in to attempt to piece together what led to the deadly crash, and police are asking for help from the public.

“If the public has seen a vehicle on Cow Bay Road around that time, around 1:30 a.m., any information would be valuable to us.” Says Cpl. Croteau.

The RCMP are also working with the medical examiner’s office. It’s hoped that more information about the fatal collision will be released over the next few days as it becomes available.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace