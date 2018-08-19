

The Canadian Press





ANTIGONISH, N.S. - An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he was sniffed out by a police dog in Antigonish.

Police say they received reports of a man fleeing after two separate thefts at the Antigonish mall on Thursday.

They say the dog, named Bo, tracked the suspect to his hiding spot in a grassy field, where officers arrested him.

Isaac MacLellan is facing two counts of theft and two of breach of conditions.

He's scheduled to appear in court on August 29th.