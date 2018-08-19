Featured
Police Dog, Bo, sniffs out suspected thief in Antigonish
After stealing from multiple stores in the Antigonish mall, a suspected thief was tracked by Bo.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 1:36PM ADT
ANTIGONISH, N.S. - An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he was sniffed out by a police dog in Antigonish.
Police say they received reports of a man fleeing after two separate thefts at the Antigonish mall on Thursday.
They say the dog, named Bo, tracked the suspect to his hiding spot in a grassy field, where officers arrested him.
Isaac MacLellan is facing two counts of theft and two of breach of conditions.
He's scheduled to appear in court on August 29th.