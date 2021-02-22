HALIFAX -- Police have identified the 25-year-old Dartmouth man who died after being shot on Saturday in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Joseph Beals of Dartmouth.

Police say at 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 20, officers responded to reports of an unconscious driver at the corner of Mount Edward and Cranberry Crescent, where they were able to confirm a shooting had taken place.

According to police, the male driver crashed into a utility pole in the area and sustained what were life-threatening injuries at the time.

On Sunday, police confirmed Beals died of his injuries in hospital.

Police are asking the public for assistance in the investigation, specifically video images from between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the following areas in Dartmouth:

Main Street between Ridgecrest Drive and Lake Major Drive

Ridecrest Drive

Mount Edward Road

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax police or Crime Stoppers.