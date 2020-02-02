HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating a break and enter early on Sunday morning in Halifax.

On Sunday, at around 3:05 a.m., police responded to Farm Assists on Gottingen Street for a break and enter in progress. Police say a citizen contacted police after observing a man damaging the front door of the business.

Police contained the business while a service dog searched the interior and located the suspect inside. Police arrested the suspect for break and entering following a brief struggle.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was charged with break and enter and released on conditions – he will appear in court at a later date.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.