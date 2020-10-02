HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a string of eleven reports of break and enters into businesses in Dartmouth and Lower Sackville this week.

Police say since September 28, they have received eleven reports of break and enters into nine auto shops, a pizza place and a liquor store.

October 1

Harbourside Collision Center CSN, 259 Windmill Road, Dartmouth

NAPA Auto Parts, 123 Cobequid Road, Lower Sackville

Top Coat Automotive, 474 Cobequid Road, Lower Sackville

Dave Horne Automotive, 15 Borden Ave, Dartmouth

Big Boy Auto, 250 Waverley Road, Dartmouth

NSLC store, 650 Portland Street, Dartmouth

NAPA Auto Parts, 327 Prince Albert Road, Dartmouth

Overnight September 30 to October 1

Master Tech Auto, 370 Windmill Road, Dartmouth

September 30

Speedy Auto Service, 59 Tacoma Drive, Dartmouth

September 28

Chad Kennedy’s Auto Pro, 102 Albro Lake Road, Dartmouth

Greco Pizza, 102 Albro Lake Road, Dartmouth

Police are continuing to determine if any property was stolen during these break-ins and are considering the possibility that all or some of the incidents are related.

Two suspects in relation to some of the cases are described as white men, both tall, one with a thin build and the other with a medium build.

It is believed that the suspects were driving an older model silver Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about the incidents or who may have video from any of the areas where the break-ins occurred is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.