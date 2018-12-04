Featured
Police investigating attempted home invasion, shooting in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 11:22AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 1:07PM AST
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an attempted home invasion and possible shooting at an apartment building in Dartmouth.
Police responded to a report of possible gunshots fired in the area of Galaxy Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.
A 38-year-old man told police a person, or a group of people, had come to his apartment door and tried to force it open. The suspects didn’t get inside the apartment, but the man heard gunshots a short time later, and then noticed his window had been shattered by what appeared to be a gunshot.
Police also located a vehicle which appeared to have windows damaged by gunfire.
No one was injured.
No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.