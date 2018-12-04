

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating an attempted home invasion and possible shooting at an apartment building in Dartmouth.

Police responded to a report of possible gunshots fired in the area of Galaxy Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

A 38-year-old man told police a person, or a group of people, had come to his apartment door and tried to force it open. The suspects didn’t get inside the apartment, but the man heard gunshots a short time later, and then noticed his window had been shattered by what appeared to be a gunshot.

Police also located a vehicle which appeared to have windows damaged by gunfire.

No one was injured.

No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.