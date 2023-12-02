Police investigating report of gunshots in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of possible gun shots in Dartmouth, Friday night.

In a news release Friday, police say they responded to the report in the area of the 400 block of Renfrew Street in Dartmouth, where they located evidence of a shooting.

The residence was searched by police, who say nobody was injured in the incident.

Police say they are currently investigating the matter, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Traffic is being restricted on Renfrew Street while police investigate the scene.

