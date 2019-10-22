Police investigating suspicious death of woman in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police respond to a suspicious death on Willow Street.
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10:14AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police were called to a home in the 6200 block of Willow Street Tuesday morning.
They found the body of a woman at the scene.
Forensic investigators are on scene and police are canvassing the area. A substantial area has been cordoned off with police tape.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and details are limited at this time.