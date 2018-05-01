

As the weather gets slightly warmer, we’re seeing more people on the street, literally.

They’re in medians, asking motorists for money.

Police have issued hundreds of tickets for it, and advocates say it’s not the way to handle a growing problem.

One person tells CTV News she’s been ticketed for panhandling, telling the officer she’ll just have to continue to pay off the ticket.

Most days, particular medians throughout the Halifax area are occupied with someone hoping for spare change, and sometimes they’re ticketed for doing it.

Police say being in the median isn’t what’s illegal, it’s stepping off the median into traffic and approaching a vehicle that is.

It falls under section 173 of the Motor Vehicle Act, stopping, attempting to stop or approaching a vehicle to solicit a person, and the fines aren’t cheap.

The first offence is $180.00, and it goes up from there.

The second offence is $237.50, and the third is $352.50.

Over the last sixteen months, Halifax Regional Police have issued 411 tickets.

“Well, there’s not a lot of options to give,” says Fiona Traynor of Dalhousie Legal Aid, “they are obligated to pay the fines.”

Traynor says it’s an opportunity to think about what these people are going through.

“When people approach you in a car, they’re not doing it because it’s their first choice,” she says. “Generally people are doing it because they’re living in extreme levels of poverty which exist here in Nova Scotia.”

Advocates say ticketing isn’t the answer.

“It makes no sense that we’re providing a fine to somebody who obviously can’t even afford basics in their life,” says Christine Saulnier, Nova Scotia director at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. “That’s a problem. It doesn’t make sense as a policy. It can cause a real problem when they’re not able to pay the fines and then there’s an arrest warrant, etc.”

Police say they try to take the educational approach, and talk to the person before they resort to a ticket.

But they say they have to react when people make complaints.

“Some motorists have reported to us that they felt intimidated or even scared when they were approached,” says Halifax Regional Police Cst. Carol McIsaac.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.