HALIFAX -- Police have arrested a man following four robberies in one afternoon in Halifax.

On Friday, at around 2:30 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery that occurred at a Roots location at 5505 Spring Garden Road. Police say a man entered the store, demanded cash and stated he had a knife. The man left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash – no weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported.

Soon after police arrived at Roots, two other robberies were reported at a CIBC location at 5527 Spring Garden Road and at a Totally Raw Dog Food location at 5525 Spring Garden Road.

At 4:35 p.m., a fourth robbery was reported at Moffatt’s Pharmacy located at 2751 Gladstone Street. Police say a man entered the store, demanded cash and stated he had a firearm -- no weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect – in all four robberies – was described as a white man in his late-40s, approximately 5-foot-6, heavyset, balding with grey hair on the sides. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey sweater and pants.

At 5:40 p.m., police located and arrested the suspect without incident at the intersection of Buddy Daye Street and Gottingen Street.

Police say the suspect, a 50-year-old male from Halifax, is being held for court and will face charges of robbery, uttering threats and breach of probation.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incidents or with video from the areas involved to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.