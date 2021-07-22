HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax were busy overnight Thursday, responding to three break-ins at a Halifax area businesses over a four hour span.

Police say at 11:57 p.m. on July 21, officers to LA Convenience Store, located at 1646 Barrington Street in downtown Halifax.

According to police, a man was seen by several people swinging a stick and yelling, before smashing the stores front door and making entry, damaging the interior of the store as well. A quantity of cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash were taken.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, 5’10” to 6” tall, 35-40 years old, wearing a hoodie, dark pants, and baseball cap. He was carrying a stick resembling a broom handle.

A forensic identification officer collected evidence on scene, but a suspect has not been located.

Less than two hours later at 1:29 a.m., officers responded to Geebo Device Repair located at 4 Gaston Road in Dartmouth.

Police say a suspect, described only as a white female, was seen on store video, breaking into the front entry of the store.

According to police, the suspect proceeded to smash a display case and take several cell phones.

Officers attended the scene, along with a police dog, and located evidence but did not locate the suspect.

At 3:42 a.m. Thursday, police say officers were conducting community business checks in downtown Halifax when they noted that a business at Strange Adventures located at 5110 Prince Street Halifax, had the front door smashed and entry gained.

Police say this matter is in the very early stages of investigation, and it has not yet been determined if anything was stolen and or suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information concerning any of these incidents is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016, or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.