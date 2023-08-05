Police say man faces assault charge in alleged scuffle with P.E.I. cabinet minister

A meeting in Charlottetown where a safe injection site was discussed for the city. A P.E.I. minister was assaulted at the meeting. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic) A meeting in Charlottetown where a safe injection site was discussed for the city. A P.E.I. minister was assaulted at the meeting. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island