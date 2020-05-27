HALIFAX -- Police are searching for four suspects after a man was allegedly sprayed with a sensory irritant on Tuesday.

At 7:18 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man being sprayed by the irritant in the 40-50 block of King Street in Dartmouth.

The man did not require medical attention.

There were four suspects in the group according to police, but only two could be described to officers.

One suspect was a white man, between 20 to 25 years of age, tall, and had a bald head. He was said to be wearing a white and grey puffy jacket and white and grey camouflage pants.

The second suspect is a white man, also between 20 to 25 years of age, with brown hair. He was described as wearing a white t-shirt, with a black long sleeve shirt with white on one sleeve under the t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Police believe all parties are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.