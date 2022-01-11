Police search for person of interest, man taken to hospital after stabbing in Moncton: RCMP

Just before 5 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Go Motel located at 1650 Main Street. (Photo courtesy: Wade Perry) Just before 5 a.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Go Motel located at 1650 Main Street. (Photo courtesy: Wade Perry)

Atlantic Top Stories