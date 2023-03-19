Police seek assistance identifying suspects in relation to theft at Cole Harbour drug store

Halifax District RCMP is seeking the public’s help in identifying two women and a man they say where involved in a theft at a drug store in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Saturday.

Upon arrival, police learned a woman entered a drug store on Forest Hills Parkway, in Cole Harbour, N.S., Saturday afternoon. Soon after, another woman and a man entered the store and are believed to be involved in the theft of 18 bottles of fragrance with a total retail value of more than $2,000.

Police say, the first woman appeared between 18 to 25-years-old, approximately 5-foot-3 and brown hair. The man is approximately 5-foot-10 and described as having brown facial hair and wearing thick framed eyeglasses. The woman with the man is described as 5-foot-6 and brown hair.

The same three individuals were seen less than an hour later at another drug store on Portland St. in Dartmouth, N.S., but left without incident. These persons are also suspects in recent thefts of similar nature in both New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).