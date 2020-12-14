HALIFAX -- RCMP are asking for help identifying the drivers of two vehicles in connection with the murder of a man in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County.

Colton Cook, 26, was reported missing from Brooklyn, N.S., on Sept. 27. Later that day, police found partial remains near his burned truck in Yarmouth, N.S.

Two days later, police found more identifiable remains near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in South Ohio, N.S.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide and are looking for the drivers of two vehicles that were seen in the South Ohio area on Sept. 26. Police are calling the drivers “persons of interest” in the case.

The first vehicle is a dark grey Ford Ranger truck. Police say it has single cab, meaning it only has front seats. Police have released a photo of the vehicle.

The second vehicle is an older model small silver sedan with a black rear bumper. Police say there is no photo available of this car.

Police have already made two arrests in connection with Cook’s death. Robert Charles Rogers, 57, and Wayne Richard Crawford, 36, both of Yarmouth County, have each been charged with second-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the RCMP’s Southwest Nova Scotia Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.