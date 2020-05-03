HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help following a break-in at a gas station in Dartmouth early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, at 12:11 a.m., police responded to a break and enter at a Petro Canada location at 610 Portland Street. Police say officers discovered the doors of the gas station had been forced open.

Police say the suspects fled in a dark sedan and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarettes before officers arrived on the scene.

Patrol officers searched the area; however, they didn’t locate the suspect or vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as wearing a red coat, grey hooded shirt and blue pants; however, the ethnicity and gender of the suspect is unknown. The make and model of the vehicle are also unknown, but police describe it as a dark-coloured sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.