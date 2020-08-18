HALIFAX -- Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the Shell service station at 132 Main Street around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man armed with a gun entered the store and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with some cash.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40. He is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and gloves at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).