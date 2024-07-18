Police vehicle set on fire in Meteghan, investigation ongoing: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP in Meteghan, N.S., is investigating after a police vehicle was set on fire in the community early Wednesday morning.

Meteghan RCMP, along with fire crews, responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. that a police vehicle parked at a service station for repairs was fully engulfed in flames.

When police arrived, officers found the police car destroyed, and two other non-police vehicles that were nearby also damaged.

Police say firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other vehicles, buildings and nearby gas pumps.

There were no reported injuries, according to RCMP.

Based on evidence and information collected, police say investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

The RCMP, along with RCMP Forensic Identification Services, Digital Forensics Services and other resources, are investigating the incident and other recent files in the area that they believe are linked.

“The Nova Scotia RCMP is aware and concerned about recent crime, particularly violent crime, in the Meteghan area,” says Sgt. Jeff Leblanc, Meteghan RCMP Detachment Commander, in a news release Thursday.

“Our detachment is working with the RCMP provincially on increased resources; we want the community to know that there will be an amplified police presence – both visible and covert – in the coming days, weeks and months to further our ongoing investigations and support public safety in the region.”

Anyone with information about this incident, or other ongoing investigations in the Meteghan area, is asked to contact Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.