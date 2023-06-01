Port Saint John excited for future growth following 2023 conference

CPKC C.E.O. Keith Creel delivers keynote speech at Port Days Saint John 2023.

Port Days Saint John wrapped up a two day conference on Thursday at the Saint John Trade and Convention Centre, the first to be held in-person since 2019.



Over the two day celebration of the ports contribution to the city and beyond, officials discussed the future with the pandemic now in the rearview mirror.

One of those plans will be to integrate more rail service use.



“The vision was and the objective is make this the world class port that it is again,” said Canadian Pacific Kansas City President and C.E.O. Keith Creel, who delivered the keynote speech to conclude the conference. “Make this, and we have a bit of experience in this, make this the Prince Rupert of the east.”



On April 14 of this year, the Canadian Pacific Railway and the Kansas City Southern Railway merged into one company under the name Canadian Pacific Kansas City.

The service connects Saint John throughout the United States and into Mexico.



“To hear him say that in one of his first speeches post-merger on April 14 of CPKC is almost unreal.” Said Port Saint John President and C.E.O. Craig Estabrooks.



The port also has two new container cranes operated by DP World that will be put into action during the month of June.



“We plan on having 800 000 TEU capacity with enhanced modernization,” said Estabrooks. “As we get closer and we see what the next number of years look like, we will definitely have to continue that infrastructure investment and journey.”



The new rail line will grant the Saint John port higher cargo volumes and faster transport options.

The rail service is preparing to handle the demand on inland capacity, with authorities working on a rollout plan for operations.



The addition of greater rail service to better connect with the continent will give Saint John a leg up in the competition according to Creel.



“The undeniable strategic advantage of having a deep water port,” said Creel. “Having tide water 200 miles closer to market, which is that other port out east I’m not going to name today, it gives you such an advantage.”



That advantage in Creel’s eyes, will change the way New Brunswickers look at the Port City.



“I believe that this port can be the cornerstone of Saint John’s economic future,” Creel said. “I believe it will become the cornerstone of New Brunswick’s economic future.”