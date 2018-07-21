

ATLANTIC - A number of food recalls have been issued for goods sold in Atlantic Canada.

Mars Food Canada has issued a voluntary recall on two Uncle Ben’s flavored rice products.

Fast & Fancy broccoli and cheddar, as well as country chicken flavoured rice are being pulled over concerns of possible salmonella contamination in the seasoning pouches in these two products.

The rice pouches were sold across the country but the recalls are only affecting products sold here in Eastern Canada.

The company says there have also been no reports of illness but decided to voluntarily remove out of safety concerns.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has also issued two recalls on Christie brand Ritz Bits Sandwiches in both cheese and pizza flavours, as well as No Name brand chicken nuggets.

Both recalls issued by the agency cite possible Salmonella contamination as the reason for the recall.

There have been no reported illnesses related to the Ritz crackers, but there has been at least one reported illness from the nuggets

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The inspection agency warns that foods contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but may still make you ill.

Symptoms include headache, fever, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. If you believe you became sick from consuming a recalled product, seek medical advice.