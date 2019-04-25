

CTV Atlantic





Pregnant women in the Yarmouth area are being warned they may have to drive more than two hours to give birth due to a shortage of anesthesiologists at the local hospital.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the Yarmouth Regional Hospital has anesthesiologist coverage for emergency circumstances until the end of May.

However, it warns there may be times after the end of May when an anesthesiologist isn’t available, and it may not be possible to deliver babies or perform some surgeries at the hospital.

In those cases, patients may have to travel more than two hours to the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, the South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater, or more than three hours to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

“Due to a shortage of anesthesiologists, there may be times over the next few months when it will not be possible to deliver babies, or perform some surgeries at Yarmouth Regional Hospital,” states the Nova Scotia Health Authority in a letter sent to prenatal patients Wednesday.

“In order to ensure the safety of both mother and baby, we must be ready to perform an emergency C-section or surgery. In order to perform this type of surgery safely, an anesthesiologist must be available.”

It’s unsettling news for first-time mom Stephanie Ellis.

“The fear of the unknown is the worst, and you already have that being a first-time parent, so adding all of this and not knowing what’s going to happen, at all, is terrifying,” says Ellis.

“For me, it was terrifying to read that letter,” agrees Kelly Muise, who is due to give birth in August.

Muise is worried the problem won’t be fixed by her due date. She says her past labours have been quick, and she will require an epidural due to a recent surgery.

“We need these certain doctors, not only for pregnant women, but for anybody that’s in a … maybe a serious car accident,” she says.

The health authority says pregnant women can still go to the hospital for prenatal clinic, appointments, obstetrical consultations, ultrasounds, and labour rooms assessments.

It also says it is working to secure two new anesthesia specialists.

Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey says he wasn’t aware that the memo was being sent to prenatal patients.

“That’s a conversation I’ve had with the chair of the health authority, to let them know that’s very concerning,” says Delorey.

“I understand the intentions behind it, but again, if they’re telling me they have the recruitment underhand, and that they are expecting to have people in place, then you really need to balance the concerns that arise in citizens.”

Progressive Conservative MLA Chris d’Entremont is calling the situation a health crisis, and calling on the federal government to step in.

“It’s time the federal government actually helps out the situation here,” says d’Entremont. “It’s time the province gets a hold on the lack of doctors in Nova Scotia and focuses on anesthesia for Yarmouth.”

Officials at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital say about 350 babies are born there every year. More than 90 babies are due between now and the end of June.

As for Ellis, she is hopeful her baby will be delivered safely in her hometown, but in the end, she says she just wants what’s best for her child.

“I’m not going to pretend I’m not scared,” she says. “I am, but I kinda started thinking about it, and if there’s no anesthesiologist there, then making me go somewhere else is a safer option.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Suzette Belliveau