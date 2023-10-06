Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes, diesel up ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces, while the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 7.3 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is now 166.8 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are paying a minimum price of 168.8 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices increased by 1.3 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 207.5 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 209.4 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by eight cents. Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 165.5 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the island did not change. The minimum price remains 209.8 cents per litre.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease by 6.7 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 176.1 cents per litre.
Diesel prices increased by 1.9 cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 212.5 cents per litre.
