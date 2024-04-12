Price of gas jumps more than 5 cents in New Brunswick

The price of gas increased overnight in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia while there was no change in price on Prince Edward Island.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 3.1 cents in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is 175.2 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the minimum price is now 177.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

The price of diesel increased by 1.7 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 189.8 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel is now 191.7 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

Prince Edward Island

On P.E.I., the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change. The minimum price remains 173.0 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 1.2 cents per litre bringing the minimum price to 190.8 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 5.3 cents in New Brunswick bringing the maximum price to 185.2 cents per litre.

The price of diesel did not change. The maximum price remains 188.3 cents per litre.