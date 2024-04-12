ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Price of gas jumps more than 5 cents in New Brunswick

    Share

    The price of gas increased overnight in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia while there was no change in price on Prince Edward Island.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 3.1 cents in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is 175.2 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, the minimum price is now 177.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    The price of diesel increased by 1.7 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 189.8 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel is now 191.7 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

    Prince Edward Island

    On P.E.I., the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change. The minimum price remains 173.0 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices increased by 1.2 cents per litre bringing the minimum price to 190.8 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 5.3 cents in New Brunswick bringing the maximum price to 185.2 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel did not change. The maximum price remains 188.3 cents per litre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle

    In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.

    They met in New York's Plaza Hotel in 1970. Here's what happened next

    In 1969, Stefano Ripamonti was feeling good about life. He was in his late twenties, working a glamorous job at an Italian high fashion shoe firm. He’d recently married his childhood sweetheart and the newlyweds were settling into an apartment near the Vatican city walls in Rome, Italy.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News