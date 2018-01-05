

CTV Atlantic





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will return to Nova Scotia next week for another town hall meeting.

Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson said in a statement on his website that Trudeau will be in Lower Sacvkille Tuesday night.

“The Prime Minister wants to hear from you about issues that matter as we begin the New Year,” Samson said in the post.

The meeting will be held at Sackville High School Tuesday starting at 7 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.