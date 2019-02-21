

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his visit to Nova Scotia today.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement on improving a busy expressway that commuters use to enter Halifax before heading for an afternoon tour of historical exhibits at the Black Cultural Centre in the community of Cherry Brook.

The prime minister is also expected to meet with a youth group before delivering a speech in recognition of black history.

Trudeau began his visit by attending a vigil Wednesday night for a Syrian family that lost seven children in a house fire earlier in the week, before attending a fundraising gathering of Liberal Party donors at a Halifax hotel.

He gave a speech to about 100 people, but avoided the controversies swirling around the SNC-Lavalin prosecution and didn't make himself available to reporters.

In his speech, Trudeau reminded his supporters the party holds all 11 seats in the province, and is looking for a repeat in the 2019 election.